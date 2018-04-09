The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme has been specifically designed for HR professionals to explain employment law in an accessible, user-friendly format mixing knowledge with a solid practical approach so you have the most up-to-date information and practical skills to take back to your workplace.
Over the two days this course will logically take a journey through the employment lifecycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all the more important.
Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. It will equip you with the knowledge and skills to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and confidently within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.
By attending this programme you will:
- Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice
- Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically
- Be up-to-date with this fast changing area of the law
- Raise your profile within your organisation
- Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict
- Communicate and advise your line managers on how to comply and stay within the confines of the law
- Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind successful execution of some of your key practices
Agenda:
1. When employment begins
2. Discrimination and equality
3. Managing change
4. Employee complaints
5. Capability
6. Conduct
7. Ill health
8. Family friendly issues
9. When employment ends
10. Redundancy
11. TUPE
12. Employment Tribunal
