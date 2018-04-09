(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Date Total number of

issued shares Real number of voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 March 2018 774 677 811 958 687 958 968 471 997

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 936 694 527,50 €

Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

