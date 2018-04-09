Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) will hold its annual shareholders' meeting ("AGM") on May 17, 2018, at 10 am at Château de Montchat, place du Château, in Lyon (69003).

The notice of this shareholders' meeting serving as convening notice published today, in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this meeting.

This notice is also available on the company's website: http://www.adocia.fr/WP/investors-welcome/shareholders-meeting.

All documentation regarding this AGM will be made available to shareholders in accordance with existing regulations and will be available on the company's website from April 26, 2018

Precisions regarding the AGM:

Only shareholders having registered their shares at least two business days prior to the date of the AGM, by midnight Paris time, will be able to participate in the AGM.

Shareholders holding bearer shares ("actions au porteur") will need to obtain a certificate of shareholding ("attestation de participation") from their brokers. This "attestation de participation" must be attached to the proxy form or to the appropriate voting form if shareholders wish to designate a proxy or vote by post.

The "attestation de participation" may replace the admission card for shareholders wishing to attend the AGM in person.

Each shareholder may submit a question in writing to the Board of Directors, this question being treated during the shareholders meeting. Questions should be sent by registered mail with return receipt to the following address: ADOCIA, 115 avenue Lacassagne 69003 Lyon or electronic communication to the following address: ag2018@adocia.com.

The written question must be sent no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the general meeting and must imperatively be accompanied by a certificate of attendance in order to be treated.

Shareholders may obtain the legal documentation in preparation of the AGM as described in the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code by sending a request:

By regular mail to: Adocia Service Relations Investisseurs 115 avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, or

By e-mail to: ag2018@adocia.com.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides. Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and three preclinical products, is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry. Adocia expanded its portfolio to develop treatments for obesity and short bowel syndrome.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). An aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon) successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Adocia also develops a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (BioChaperone Pramlintide hIns), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), a ready-to-use aqueous formulation of teduglutide (BioChaperone Teduglutide) and a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and exenatide (BioChaperone Glucagon Exenatide), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

