SuperSonic Imagine will demonstrate the benefits of its Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound system for the non-invasive assessment of chronic liver diseases

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PME) (Paris:SSI), a company specialising in medical imaging using ultrasound technology, announced it will attend the International Liver Congress (ILC), organised by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), in Paris from April 11 15.

The company will use the event to present the benefits of the Aixplorer Ultimate platform, which has been widely acclaimed by hepatologists in Europe and around the world. With the Aixplorer Ultimate, hepatologists benefit from new tried-and-tested clinical indicators, such as the measure of liver stiffness elasticity using ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which can be used to assess the severity of liver fibrosis.

Earlier in 2018, SuperSonic Imagine obtained an extension of its indication for use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Aixplorer and Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound systems as tools to improve care for patients with liver conditions, SuperSonic Imagine offers effective and approved clinical tools for assessing fibrosis non-invasively. It is currently the only second-generation elastrography tool that has been clinically approved. Its recognition as a non-invasive diagnostic tool for (chronic) liver diseases is a step forward towards increasing patient and doctor comfort.

"Aixplorer and Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound diagnostic systems have received an additional clearance from the U.S. FDA as aids for clinical management of patients with liver diseases. It means that we can now benefit from newly validated clinical indicators of the severity of liver diseases and support the non-invasive assessment of hepatic fibrosis and steatosis. Diagnostic tools available on Aixplorer products can also be used to better manage patients with compensated and decompensated advanced chronic liver diseases, providing validated indicators of risk of decompensation, portal hypertension, high risk esophageal varices and other complications of cirrhosis. In addition to measuring liver and spleen stiffness under real-time image guidance, by utilizing the platform's SWE technology, we can also visually assess stiffness heterogeneity, which helps us manage patients with a safe, accurate, non-invasive alternative to biopsy," explains Professor Trebicka MD, PhD, Head of Laboratory for Liver Fibrosis and Portal Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine I, University of Bonn.

Aixplorer Ultimate, a versatile, comprehensive and ultra-fast ultrasound system

The hepatologists and clinicians who attend ILC will also discover with Aixplorer Ultimate, all of the imaging modalities released by SuperSonic Imagine over the past 8 years positioning it as the ideal tool for liver experts. Included on Aixplorer Ultimate is SWE which is used to view and measure the stiffness of tissues in real time using colour mapping; B Mode Ratio to detect intrahepatic steatosis, Angio PL.U.S., which offers unrivalled resolution for imaging microvascularisation in lesions, as well as Doppler and contrast imaging for the screening and characterisation of liver nodules.

Aixplorer products have appeared in over 130 clinical publications detailing the use of ShearWave Elastography (SWE) for patients with liver conditions. Attendees are invited to visit SuperSonic Imagine at Stand 711 for a demo of Aixplorer Ultimate.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), Supersonic Imagine is a company that specialises in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound platform, Aixplorer, which uses the UltraFast technology that can acquire images around 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler technology, Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging and, more recently, TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualise and analyse the stiffness of tissue in real-time using a reliable, reproducible and non-invasive procedure. This is an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant lesions or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 publications have demonstrated the value of SWE in the care of patients with a wide range of diseases. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a higher level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved colour sensitivity and spatial resolution, while maintaining exceptional 2D image quality. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialisation of Aixplorer on the main markets. Since April 2014, the SuperSonic Imagine company has been listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005624/en/

Contacts:

SuperSonic Imagine

Marketing Communication

Emmanuelle Vella, +33 4 86 79 03 27

emmanuelle.vella@supersonicimagine.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations EU

Pierre Laurent Julie Coulot, +33 1 44 71 20 40

supersonicimagine@newcap.fr

or

FP2COM

Media Relations Europe

Florence Portejoie, +33 6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

or

Pascale Communication

Media Relations US

Amy Phillips, +1 412 327 9499

amy@pascalecommunications.com