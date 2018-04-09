Regulatory News:

SFL

Nicolas Tennevet, 46, has been appointed Development and Major Projects Director, overseeing and coordinating redevelopment projects. A graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris, Nicolas Tennevet began his career as a general contractor with the Bouygues group. He then served as a project manager at Sfica and property development firm Nacarat, before moving into redevelopment projects at Macifimo. As a prime contractor, Nicolas Tennevet has already seen a number of real estate redevelopment projects through to successful completion in the Paris region, particularly in the office segment.

Stéphane Blanc, 40, has been appointed Engineering and Sustainable Operations Director, in charge of the technical operations of properties and building redevelopment projects as well as sustainable procurement, environmental matters, certifications and regulatory risk management. Stéphane holds a post-graduate degree in corporate real estate management and has prior experience in overseeing operations for complex properties (Icade office complexes and towers).

Within SFL, both Stéphane Blanc and Nicolas Tennevet will report to Eric Oudard, Technical and Development Director.

