The Prodware Group (Paris:ALPRO), which specializes in digital transformation, in consulting and editing as well as integration of sector-based and professional IT solutions, is pleased to inform its shareholders that it had selected the American firm Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions to accompany its investor relations processes. Arrowhead has initiated coverage of Prodware starting April 6th, 2018. The Arrowhead analysis is available by following the link: http://abid.co/pdf/n/5986.

To follow Prodware on Arrowhead's platform and subscribe to research updates please use the following link: http://abid.co/EPA.ALPRO.

With this new initiation, Prodware is now covered by the three following analysts:

http://www.arrowheadbid.com

http://www.alphavalue.com/

https://www.gilbertdupont.fr/

About Arrowhead:

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC is a financial services firm which advises public companies on investor relations, financial communications and capital markets strategies, helping them to gain exposure to qualified investors and develop market awareness. Arrowhead disseminates corporate information and analysis to its investor network, which is comprised of institutional investment funds, family offices, and individuals and organizes two-way communications between this network and the issuers it represents. Additional information on Arrowhead is available on its corporate website www.arrowheadbid.com and at www.abid.co Arrowhead's proprietary web application.

The list of analysts is intended for informational purposes only and does not imply any obligation on the part of any analysts or research firms mentioned. Please note that the opinions, estimates or predictions these analysts express related to Prodware's performance pertain to them and them alone. They no way represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of Prodware or its management. By referring to these analysts or disseminating their opinions at any point, Prodware is in no way endorsing the quality of the information, conclusions or recommendations therein.

Next publication: Revenue for Q1 2018: May 15th, 2018, after close of trading.

About Prodware

Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specializing in integration, publishing and hosting industry and business line IT solutions.

The Group brings customers its technical expertise and knowledge of new uses and business lines to support them in their digital transformation processes.

Drawing on the strength of its partnerships with Microsoft and Sage in particular, Prodware is one of the only players capable of supporting businesses across their entire information system, both in France and abroad.

The Prodware Group has more than 1,300 employees across 15 countries and 4 continents. It generated revenues of €167.7 million in 2017.

Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 Services informatiques

Prodware is eligible for inclusion in FCPIs Prodware is a responsible company and is a signatory to the UN Global Compact

