sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,44 Euro		+0,04
+0,22 %
WKN: A0B6VB ISIN: US7033951036 Ticker-Symbol: PD2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PATTERSON COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PATTERSON COMPANIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,482
18,632
19:34
18,46
18,66
19:34
09.04.2018 | 18:08
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pawar Law Group Reminds Patterson Companies, Inc. Investors of Important May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- PDCO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) from June 26, 2015 through February 28, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important May 29, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Patterson investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Patterson class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/patterson-companies-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy; (2) Patterson's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme; (3) the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to and price negotiations by group purchasing organizations which represented small and independent dental practices; (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Patterson's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 29, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/patterson-companies-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE