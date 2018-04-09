Jonathan Bill, non-executive director of media firm Mobile Streams acquired 1m ordinary shares in the company on Monday for a total of £946,000. Bill, a former Vodafone executive who joined Mobile Streams back in January, purchased 525,611 ordinary shares at 0.949p each and another 517,801 at 0.944p per share. Despite watching revenues fall, Mobile Streams narrowed losses in its first half of trading thanks to a reduction in costs. Pre-tax losses came in at £568,000 for the six months leading ...

