Mineral explorer Salt Lake Potash has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi for the first formal sulphate-of-potash offtake agreement concerning its Goldfields Salt Lakes project. The MOU sets out the terms for an offtake agreement which will see Mitsubishi gain sales and offtake rights for up to 50% of the sulphate of potash (SOP) production from a planned demonstration plant at Goldfields, for distribution to the Asian and Oceanic markets. Other terms specified in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...