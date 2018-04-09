sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,363 Euro		+0,021
+6,14 %
WKN: A2ABJY ISIN: AU000000SO44 Ticker-Symbol: W1D 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,364
0,384
19:32
0,371
0,39
17:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED
SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SALT LAKE POTASH LIMITED0,363+6,14 %