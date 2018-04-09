Producer and supplier of graphene-based products for use in consumer and industrial markets, Directa Plus, announced the successful completion of industrial field testing of Grafysorber at an oil treatment plant of OMV Petrom - a Romanian integrated oil and gas company and one of the largest in Southern Europe - on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said the tests demonstrated that the deployment of Grafysorber improved the quality of water used for the injection process. It said the parties would now ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...