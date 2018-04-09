Mobile location and data intelligence company Location Sciences Group announced the completion of its first programme of work under the Google Location Services Provider (LSP) certification for Wren Kitchens on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said it was one of three certified Google LSPs, and the only one outside of the United States. It said the Google LSP programme was designed to ensure that providers offered location hardware, software and services verified by Google engineers to be compatible ...

