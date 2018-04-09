Planned developments have hit a snag at Union Jack Oil's partially-owned North Kelsey Prospect after a planning application for a new well was deferred. The application, made by operator and 80% interest holder Egdon Resources, was deferred at a meeting of the Lincolnshire county council planning committee on Monday with the committee declared no decision will be made until a site visit has taken place. Union Jack Oil holds the remaining 20% interest in the project through its interest in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...