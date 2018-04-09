AIM-listed life sciences group Abzena said on Monday that its collaboration and licence agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics relating to the use of its ThioBridge linker technology for the development of antibody drug conjugate products has been terminated. Under the agreement, Nasdaq-listed Halozyme had progressed the development of HTI-1511, an anti-epidermal growth factor receptor antibody drug conjugate product. Pre-clinical results from this programme were presented at the 2017 meeting of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...