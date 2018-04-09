Smart home solutions provider LightwaveRF updated the market on its trading for the six months ended 31 March on Monday, reporting that it expected first half revenue to be broadly in line with the prior year, which was £1.2m, with gross margin increasing to over 40% from 39.4%. The AIM-traded firm added that, as it announced last month, it had made a "fundamental change" to its distribution strategy, moving away from two exclusive partners which it decided was curtailing sales growth, to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...