Nearly 90 million Facebook users will hear on Monday if their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica, which is alleged to have used the information to target political messages. Last week Facebook disclosed that 87m users had their profile data shared with Cambridge Analytica, a UK company that aided President Donald Trump in his campaign. This was up from the initial 50m users that the company had said. Most users are expected to be in the US although there are over a million each in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...