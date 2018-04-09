Trading on Wall Street was off to a strong start on Monday, with stocks starting to recover from heavy losses at the end of last week as worries about a US trade war with China eased slightly. At 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrials Average and S&P 500 were both up 0.72%, while the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 1.24%. The positive tone followed a tweet on Sunday by Donald Trump which was viewed by many as conciliatory and signaled that the US and China may be able to strike some sort of deal on ...

