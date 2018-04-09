Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) (the "Company") is pleased to welcome Dr. Hoh 'Peter' In to its strategic Advisory Board. Dr. Hoh In is a leading Korean blockchain expert and the Chairman of the Korea Blockchain Society, and acts as the Korean Representative at Blockchain Standard. He was the Department Head of Graduate School in Computer Science at Korea University and is currently the head of Software Venture Incubating program and the director of Center for Autonomous and Adaptive Software (CAAS). His current research interests include blockchain, programmable money, embedded and ubiquitous fintech platform, self-adaptive software, and software engineering.

Moreover, Dr. Hoh In is a director and board member of Shinhan Bank, one of the largest, leading banks in Korea, with total assets of over US $ 260 billion. Dr. In is also a member of Global FinTech Institute and FinTech Information Technology Research Center, and a member of the Financial Services Commission's Fintech policy advisory committee.

"It's an honor to have Dr. Hoh Peter In's advice and guidance" commented Spencer Sung Bum Huh, President of Pan Andean Minerals. "Dr. Hoh In has been at the forefront of the crypto currency industry development for many years. Our Advisory Board is comprised now of a dynamic group of accomplished individuals with expertise in a variety of industries who will assist the Company in identifying alternative business opportunities and beyond."

Dr. Hoh Peter In received his bachelor's degree and master's degree in computer science from Korea University and Korea University Graduate School, respectively, and received his Ph.D. degree from University of Southern California (USC) in Computer Science. Before joining the Korea University as professor, he was an assistant professor at Texas A&M University. At Korea University, he leads the Embedded Software Engineering Laboratory and supervises a number of researchers and post-graduate and graduate students, and, in addition, is an adjunct professor at Korea University Medical Center.

Dr. Hoh Peter In has authored numerous publications presented at prestigious international conferences and for which he won several awards. He was a speaker at several FinTech conferences such as World Knowledge Forum and Inside Bitcoins (2014, 2015). Dr. In also invented a bitcoin-enabled vending machine as an Internet-of-Things payment system.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean is a Vancouver-based junior resource company that has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10 years and has at present a portfolio of properties in Peru and Yukon with the focus being Peru. The Company is currently pursuing alternative business opportunities.

