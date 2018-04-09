The "Metal and Material Production and Processing plants (Construction) in the United Kingdom: Market Analytics by Category Cost Type to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal and material processing plant category covers the development of facilities used in the refining of ores and raw materials, the production of base and precious metals and the production of basic metal components. The category includes, but is not limited to, aluminum plants, cement plants, foundries, furnaces, kilns, paper pulp mills, smelters and steel mills.

The UK metal and material production and processing plants Construction category has observed some fluctuations in the review period with a value of GBP1,508.33 million (US$1,937.54 million) in 2017 and declined at a rate of 2.24% over 2016. The market recorded a CAGR of 3.70% from 2013 through 2017.

The report provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the metal and material production and processing plants market in United Kingdom. It is an essential tool for companies active across the United Kingdom Construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Reasons To Buy

Provides a top level understanding of the Metal and Material Production and Processing plants Construction in United Kingdom.

Helps you understand the market performance by Construction activity (new Construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and Construction cost type (construction materials,Construction equipment Construction services).

Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

The broad but detailed perspective will help all the players in the Construction activity to understand and succeed in the challenging Construction market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kkztnb/metal_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006027/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Metals and Minerals, Commercial Building Construction