Shore Capital was notified today that David Kaye, a director and joint Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has transferred 12,995 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £2.65 per share to his ISA account and 14,830 Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.65 per share to the ISA account of his wife, Rachel Kaye (the 'Transfers'). Following the Transfers, David Kaye and connected persons' beneficial interest in the Company remains unchanged at 57,994 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.27% of the issued share capital of the Company.



The Company was also notified today that Joel van Messel and Adina van Messel, adult children of Michael van Messel, a Senior Executive of the Company, have each transferred 15,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.65 per share to their respective ISA accounts (the 'Transfers'). Following the Transfers, Michael van Messel and connected persons' beneficial interest in the Company remains unchanged at 567,127 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.63% of the issued share capital of the Company.



The notifications below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |David Kaye | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Director | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale into ISA account of: | | | | 1. David Kaye; and | | | | 2. Rachel Kaye | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +---------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +---------+---------+ | | | | | 1. £2.65|12,995 | | | | | +---------+---------+ | | | | | 2. £2.65|14,830 | | | | | +---------+---------+ | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |9 April 2018 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name | 1. Michael van Messel | | | | 2. Joel van Messel | | | | 3. Adina van Messel | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status | 1. Senior Executive | | | | 2. Adult child of senior executive | | | | 3. Adult child of senior executive | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale into ISA account of: | | | | 1. Joel van Messel | | | | 2. Adina van Messel | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +---------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s) |Volume(s)| | | | | +---------+---------+ | | | | | 1. £2.65|15,000 | | | | | +---------+---------+ | | | | | 2. £2.65|15,000 | | | | | +---------+---------+ | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |9 April 2018 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



