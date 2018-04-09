Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry supports Start Up Energy Transition Awards 2018

The global energy industry is currently in a stage where traditional business models are being disrupted and sustainable energy solutions need to be defined. Therefore, it is essential to listen to innovative ideas and monitor current trends in the industry. Pöyry Energy Consulting is supporting the Start Up Energy Transition and will be taking part in this year's SET Tech Festival and the SET Award Ceremony.

Start Up Energy Transition is a leading platform supporting innovation in energy transition. SET is implemented with the conviction that sustainable energy solutions and mitigating climate change is directly linked to a bridge between inventive business models and political will. It is comprised of the annual SET Award, SET Festival and the global network of innovators. The SET Award is an international competition for start-ups and young companies worldwide who are working on ideas affecting global energy transition and climate change.

The three most promising start-ups in each category will pitch their business ideas at the annual summit, the SET Tech Festival, which brings this impressive network of innovators together on April 16-17th, 2018. The Award process and collaboration with the innovators' network will allow for the systematic identification of the most promising innovation ventures around the world and ensure that the scope, time frame and success factors to deliver key innovation areas are understood and part of the global energy dialogue.

Robert Schwarz, Principal at Pöyry Energy Consulting will again this year be taking part in the event, "for energy utilities it is essential to monitor recent developments and stay ahead of the game while start-up companies are looking for investors. Connecting them both will help to move forward with the best ideas for cleaner energy." In order to link up entrepreneurs with utilities and venture capital investors, Pöyry consultants have developed the Pöyry Innovation Link, a marketplace evaluated energy ecosystem. For SET Award start-ups, Pöyry will offer free access to the Pöyry Innovation Link.

Pöyry's profound expertise in the energy sectors gives the advantage of monitoring and refining selected data from sources such as accelerators, universities and innovation hubs. By tapping into the web-based Pöyry Innovation Link (PoyryInnovationLink) platform, utilities or venture capital investors have an easy and up-to-date access to a marketplace-evaluated ecosystem of energy and energy related startups in Europe.

Contact

Robert Schwarz, Principal

Pöyry Management Consulting

robert.schwarz@poyry.com

Tel.: +49 211 17 52 38 0

Did you know To date the Pöyry Innovation Link monitors over 500 startups across 26 countries?

By tapping into the web-based Pöyry Innovation Link (http://www.poyry.com/services/management-consulting/poyry-innovation-link) (PoyryInnovationLink) platform, utilities or venture capital investors have an easy and up-to-date access to a marketplace-evaluated ecosystem of energy and energy related startups in Europe.

About Pöyry Management Consuling

Pöyry Management Consulting, part of the Pöyry PLC, is one of the leading advisors of choice to the world's forest industry and energy sector decision makers and stakeholders. Pöyry Management Consulting supports utilities, banks, financial investors as well as resource intensive industries, with all challenges of every value creation stage. Our expertise is based on market-led insights and qualitative models, as well as a profound understanding of the specific strategies and technologies. The Pöyry Management Consulting team connects more than 400 consultants with profound market and consulting expertise.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

