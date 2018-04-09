

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) reported revenues of 10.85 billion euros for the first quarter of 2018, up 10 percent from 9.9 billion euros reported for the first quarter 2017.



Organic revenue growth was 13% compared to last year., an increase attributable to all business groups. Asia, Europe and the US experienced good growth.



The Wines & Spirits business group recorded organic revenue growth of 10% in the first quarter, while reported revenues was flat 1.195 billion euros, compared to last year.



The Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded growth of 25 percent, while organic growth rose 15% in the first quarter of 2018.



In Perfumes & Cosmetics, revenue growth was 8, while Watches & Jewelry business group recorded revenue growth of 9% in the first quarter. In Selective Retailing, organic revenue growth was 9% in the first quarter of 2018.



