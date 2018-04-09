Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) announces the success of its offer to redeem four bond issues maturing in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 at a par value of €405 million (excluding accrued interest) launched on 26th March 2018. The amounts redeemed break down as follows:

€200 million (par value) of a first issue of €500 million worth of 3.125% coupon bonds maturing in April 2019 was redeemed at par, leaving €300 million in par value outstanding following settlement and delivery;

€100 million (par value) of a first issue of €500 million worth of 1.375% coupon bonds maturing in October 2021 was redeemed at par, leaving €400 million in par value outstanding following settlement and delivery; and

€105.2 million (par value) of a first issue of €500 million worth of 0.875% coupon bonds maturing in March 2022 was redeemed at par, leaving €394.8 million in par value outstanding following settlement and delivery.

The bonds maturing in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 are traded on the Luxembourg stock exchange.

The Kering group's long-term debt is rated BBB+ with a positive outlook by Standard Poor's.

These transactions are in keeping with the Group's active liquidity management and debt optimisation strategy.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewellery and watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport & Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination', Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner.

The Group generated revenue of €15.5 billion in 2017 and had more than 44,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

www.kering.com

