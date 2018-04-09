BESTWAY, at the FUORISALONE 2018, will be delighted to open its temporary store dedicated to new concepts of inflatable furniture.

The Bestway temporary store will be open for the entire Fuorisalone period time, from April 16th to 28th 2018, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

In this exclusive location, in Milan downtown, we're going to show our products from indoor furniture (comfortable mattresses, lounges, puff and sofas) to our innovative massaging spas; available in different size and with different functions.

In detail, we'll introduce these new type of products:

- Alwayzaire, the new era of inflatable mattress: comfortable as a traditional bed, but transportable wherever you want.

- Lay-Z-Spa, the world's first premium inflatable spa. The models are different between each other by color, shape, size and massage system (Airjet or Hydrojet).

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Established in 1994, Bestway is a company specialized in production in inflatables for outdoor and indoor experience.

Leader company on the market, Bestway has over 10.000 employees in China and over 300 all over the word; operates 9 overseas branch offices and3 manufacturing facilities. Bestway represents over 30% global market share. Our products can be found on shelves in major retailers in over 130 countries.

Bestway currently offers approximately 1,100 products across its four core product groups, including a comprehensive selection of above-ground pools and portable spas, recreation products, sporting goods, and camping products, designed to cater to a wide range of consumer groups and geographic markets.

To limit impact on the environment at every stage of our production process, we're investing resources in exploring alternative energy solutions and promoting material recycling initiatives

