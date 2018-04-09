

COMPANY REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT



09 April 2018



2017 Annual Report, Chairman's Letter and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018 and Form of Proxy.



Irish Continental Group plc ('ICG' or the 'Company') has today published its 2017 Annual Report, Chairman's Letter and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018 and Form of Proxy.



Copies of the above documents will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These documents will therefore shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and at the following address:



Companies Announcement Office The Irish Stock Exchange plc 28 Anglesea Street Dublin 2



Copies of the above documents will also be available on the Company's website, www.icg.ie.



Tom Corcoran Company Secretary



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Irish Continental Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BLP59W1R45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX