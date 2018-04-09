

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Monday as a congenial tweet from President Donald Trump helped ease fears of a trade war between the US and China.



The DJIA rose as much as 350 points in a relief rally after big losses last week.



European stocks hit a 2-month peak.



Gold was up 60 cents at $1337/oz.



There was no first-tier economic news to drive trade, leaving investors to focus on the Trump-China saga.



'President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!,' Trump tweeted.



