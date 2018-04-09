AEV Technologies, Inc.: Aev Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Kyrish Truck Centers Aboard as Aev Dealer

Houston, TX-based Kyrish Truck Centers Has Over 40 Years Experience in Heavy- and Medium-Duty Truck Sales & Service

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / AEV Technologies, Inc. (www.aevtechnologies.com), designer and manufacturer of compact, light-duty emissions-free vehicles for urban commercial and consumer markets, has joined forces with Texas-based Kyrish Truck Centers to offer the AEV 411 and 511 trucks to their fleet customers across the massive Texas market. In addition to sales, Kyrish Truck Centers will also offer leasing and rental program with AEV trucks, based on availability and options.

"We are proud to partner with Kyrish Truck Centers to bring their customers a well-built, sustainable fleet vehicle in the AEV 411 and 511s," said Rod Keller, AEV Technologies, Inc. C.E.O. "Kyrish's long and successful history in heavy-duty and medium-duty truck sales and leasing is impressive. The AEV 411 with its multiple bed configurations offers the Kyrish Truck Centers team a new product to offer their customers."

"We at Kyrish Truck Centers are excited about our partnership with AEV Technologies and their lineup of cost-effective electric trucks," said Jeff Kyrish, General Director of Kyrish Truck Centers. "Our experience in the professional fleet markets is an excellent match for the AEV vehicles. We anticipate an excellent response from our customers as we introduce the electric AEV trucks and vehicles. The quality, connectivity, and sustainability of the AEV vehicles are a tremendous opportunity for our clients seeking new cost-effective, clean energy alternatives."

Following the company's product line launch at the 2018 C.E.S. in Las Vegas, AEV Technologies is seeing tremendous global interest in their entire line of all-electric vehicles, including the 411 urban cargo truck, the new 311 commuter, and delivery three-wheeler, along with the soon-to-be-released 511 4WD. Every AEV vehicle comes standard with the AEV Productivity Suite which includes GPS Location, Geo-Fencing, Delivery Cycle Time, and Vehicle Management/Alerts.

About Kyrish Truck Centers:

Founded in 1976, Kyrish Truck Centers has become an industry leader in commercial trucks, specializing in heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks for sale and lease. Kyrish Truck Centers have nine locations throughout Texas. For more info, please call (512) 389-1111 or visit https://www.kyrishtruckcenters.com/.

About AEV Technologies, Inc.

AEV Technologies, Inc., (AEVTechnologies.com), designs and delivers compact, emissions-free vehicles for use within urban and short-haul markets. Capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, AEV Technologies' vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient and sustainable logistical transportation. AEV Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric solutions for Campus Management, Last Mile Delivery, Urban Commuting, and Closed Campus Transport. Discover more about AEV Technologies at AEVTechnologies.com or by calling (512) 994-4917.

Contact

AEV Technologies, Inc.

Jeff Simpson

949-233-4739

jeff.simpson@aevtechnologies.com

SOURCE: AEV Technologies, Inc.