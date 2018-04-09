The "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.

It offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered by the licensor and the licensee when dealing with international licensing agreements generally and in particular when handling manufacture under licence and technology transfer agreements.

Who Should Attend:

In-house counsel

Trainee solicitors

Private practice lawyers

Lawyers

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Licensing executives with little or no experience of drafting and negotiating international licensing agreements

Agenda:

Day One:

1. International contract disputes

2. Dispute resolution mechanisms

3. Practical Workshop

Review of arbitration agreement

Negotiation of arbitration agreement

4. Competition law Introduction

Day Two:

1. Ancillary agreements

2. Technology related block exemptions

3. Technology Transfer Agreements

4. Practical Workshop Review of a technology licence

5. Practical Workshop Negotiation of a technology licence

Speaker:

Michala Meiselles

Solicitor, Law Lecturer Author

Falconbury Ltd

