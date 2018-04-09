The "Feed Statistics: UK and EU Animal Feed Production Data and Analysis for the Industry and its Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Feed Statistics is an interactive, digital report for use on your desktop computer or mobile device (laptop, tablet or phone) when you're out and about. It contains a wealth of information, all of which is easily and rapidly accessible via the unique navigation system and built-in search feature.
An essential information resource for all senior executives, nutritionists and raw materials buyers in the feed industry it will also be of value to any company selling feed materials or additives for inclusion in animal feeds.
Key Topics Covered:
Commentary and analysis back up over 100 tables and diagrams giving the user all the relevant data and, where appropriate, clear, graphical interpretation of this information.
The report also takes advantage of its electronic format to give the user access to external sources of related information online.
The Structure of the Feed Industry in the UK
- Employment in UK Feed Mills
- Turnover of UK Feed Manufacturers
- Longevity of UK Feed Businesses
- Geographical Distribution of UK Feed Businesses
- Volume of Purchased Feedingstuffs in the UK
- Value of Purchased Feedingstuffs in the UK
- Compound Feed Output in the UK
- Compound Feed Output in Great Britain
- Compound Feed Output in Northern Ireland
Production of Compounds in Great Britain
- Cattle Feed
- Pig Feed
- Poultry Feed
- Sheep Feed
- Other Feed
- Market Shares of Farmer-Controlled, Independent and National Compounders
- Integrated Poultry Feed Production
- Production, Prices and Revenue of Compounders in Great Britain
Production of Compounds in Northern Ireland
Compounders' Use of Feed Materials Great Britain
Compounders' Use of Feed Materials Northern Ireland
UK Livestock Numbers and Livestock Product Production by Country
Crop Production and Feed Materials
- UK Cereal Production
- UK Oilseed and Pulse Production
- Feed Material Prices
- Exchange Rates
- Interest Rates
- The World Wheat Market
- The World Maize Market
- The World Soybean Market
- The World Soybean Meal Market
- Other Input Costs Motor Fuel Prices
Livestock Production, Prices and Consumption
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmf7nw/feed_statistics?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006112/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Animal Feedstuffs