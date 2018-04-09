The "Feed Statistics: UK and EU Animal Feed Production Data and Analysis for the Industry and its Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Feed Statistics is an interactive, digital report for use on your desktop computer or mobile device (laptop, tablet or phone) when you're out and about. It contains a wealth of information, all of which is easily and rapidly accessible via the unique navigation system and built-in search feature.

An essential information resource for all senior executives, nutritionists and raw materials buyers in the feed industry it will also be of value to any company selling feed materials or additives for inclusion in animal feeds.

Key Topics Covered:

Commentary and analysis back up over 100 tables and diagrams giving the user all the relevant data and, where appropriate, clear, graphical interpretation of this information.

The report also takes advantage of its electronic format to give the user access to external sources of related information online.

The Structure of the Feed Industry in the UK

Employment in UK Feed Mills

Turnover of UK Feed Manufacturers

Longevity of UK Feed Businesses

Geographical Distribution of UK Feed Businesses

Volume of Purchased Feedingstuffs in the UK

Value of Purchased Feedingstuffs in the UK

Compound Feed Output in the UK

Compound Feed Output in Great Britain

Compound Feed Output in Northern Ireland

Production of Compounds in Great Britain

Cattle Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Sheep Feed

Other Feed

Market Shares of Farmer-Controlled, Independent and National Compounders

Integrated Poultry Feed Production

Production, Prices and Revenue of Compounders in Great Britain

Production of Compounds in Northern Ireland

Compounders' Use of Feed Materials Great Britain

Compounders' Use of Feed Materials Northern Ireland

UK Livestock Numbers and Livestock Product Production by Country

Crop Production and Feed Materials

UK Cereal Production

UK Oilseed and Pulse Production

Feed Material Prices

Exchange Rates

Interest Rates

The World Wheat Market

The World Maize Market

The World Soybean Market

The World Soybean Meal Market

Other Input Costs Motor Fuel Prices

Livestock Production, Prices and Consumption

