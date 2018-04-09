London's FTSE 100 index eked out a small gain at the start of the week, recovering from weakness in stocks with exposure to Russia and copper, with good shifts put in by WPP, AB Foods and Rolls-Royce. The blue chip benchmark was closed 11.11 points or less than 0.1% higher at 7,194.75, while the mid caps of the FTSE 250 fell 0.2% to 19,484.35. The pound climbed 0.3% against the dollar to 1.4136 and was flat versus the euro at 1.1475. Traders and market analysts were reporting stocks as being ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...