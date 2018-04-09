The last week brought forth some very strange developments regarding the Deutsche Bank stock. The stock price did decrease only slightly and increased the chances for a rising price significantly. And that is where it gets interesting: There might be coming a markup of more than 20 %. At the beginning of the week the price slightly fell, only to fall and rise for the rest of the week. However, this does not change anything about the chart technical downwards trend. But the deepest price of 11.17 ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...