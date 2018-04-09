Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 after the market closes and will host a conference call for the investment community on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. BST).

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by accessing the presentations and events section of the Company's investor relations website at investor.belmond.com/presentations-and-events.

Alternatively, participants may dial into the call by using any of the following telephone numbers: +1 866 966 1396 (U.S. toll free), +44 (0) 207 192 8000 (standard international access) or 0800 376 7922 (U.K. free phone). The conference ID number is 1077938. In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the conference ID number.Phone lines will open 10 minutes prior to the call.

Please note that the call is open to investors only. Media enquiries should be addressed to Jocelyn Betts at the contact details provided.

NOTE: A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone until 12:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 and can be accessed by calling +1 866 247 4222 (U.S. toll free), +44 (0)145 255 0000 (standard international access) or 0800 953 1533 (U.K. free phone). The conference ID number is 1077938. A replay will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at investor.belmond.com.

