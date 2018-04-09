Global investor confidence in Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) was clearly indicated by the two times oversubscription on the 10-year Eurobond issued by the company, which attracted a wide range of international investors from the US, Europe, and Middle East. Despite investor caution due to prevailing uncertainties in global markets, Turkcell once again proved to be the preferred quality asset for international investors. The 5.80% USD 500m 10-year Eurobond will be listed on the Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). The issue will be completed as of April 11, 2018. Turkcell's previous 10-year Eurobond issue was in 2015. Since then, no Turkish company has issued a bond with a maturity as long as ten years. This process confirms the appetite of foreign investors for Turkish credit and Turkcell in particular, despite the recent instability of the financial markets.

Proof of Turkcell's robust financial strength and strong investment case

Bulent Aksu, Turkcell's Executive Vice President for Finance, commented that Turkcell was among the most trusted Turkish companies in the international markets and continued that: "We are currently the first and only Turkish company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In addition to superior network quality and infrastructure and a proven track record in financial risk management, Turkcell's growth strategy, strong balance sheet and solid financial results have paved the way for investing in Turkcell. Turkcell extends its thanks to its investors and customers for their continued support and confidence."

