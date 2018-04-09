The food producers & processors sector sector was top of the leaderboard on Monday, though they were balanced by an 11% fall for industrial metals & mining due as Russian sanctions dragged on several sector names. Evraz was the biggest faller in the metals space as the Russian steel producer was among those hit by US sanctions against Russian businesses. Moscow and Hong-Kong listed aluminium producer Rusal was smashed, losing 50% of its value during the day, hurting commodities trader Glencore, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...