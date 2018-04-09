Yorktel Taps Ken Scaturro as Chief Revenue Officer, Enhances Focus on Key Market Segments

Eatontown, NJ, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorktel today announced that Ken Scaturro has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), overseeing global sales, marketing and customer success. Scaturro has over 25 years of experience in providing high-tech services and solutions to government and commercial clients across the globe. As the CRO, he will be responsible for creating synergies and growth across Yorktel's sales and marketing operation while reporting to the CEO on the health of the business and the customers as well as the probability of meeting revenue targets.

Scaturro's appointment is part of a Yorktel expansion, designed to exponentially increase Yorktel's sales and marketing efforts while enabling the company to enhance its focus on key market segments, including the healthcare and government sectors. To that end, the company has also announced that Greg Douglas will transition from his position as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing to head up Government Markets.

"We are extremely fortunate to be in a position to utilize both Ken and Greg's considerable talents and expertise to support our continued growth and success," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Yorktel. "Ken is ideally qualified to ensure the long-term health and profitability of the business and there is no one better equipped than Greg to serve as the steward of what is essentially our heritage - the government sector. I am pleased to welcome them both to their new positions."

Mr. Scaturro brings deep experience to his new role, having held executive positions with Applied Network Solutions, Inktomi Corporation, Marconi Communications, Booz, Allen & Hamilton and Lockheed Martin. His appointment as CRO marks his return to Yorktel, where he served as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing from 2002 to 2011. Immediately prior to accepting the CRO appointment, he served as a Vice President of Sales for Condeco.

Yorktel has invested heavily in building its business in the healthcare sector recently, most notably with the launch of its Univago Healthcare Edition (Univago HE) platform. The company's Strategic Account Sales, Enterprise Sales and Strategic Alliance divisions have also achieved considerable success through organic growth with the addition of numerous new accounts. As CRO, Scaturro will be responsible for optimizing efficiency and ensuring the continued growth across the business.

Douglas has many years of experience in supporting the government sector, both with Yorktel and in his experience prior to joining the company. His deep industry knowledge and relationships will help ensure that Yorktel remains a leader in the government space and continues to expand its presence. Since its inception, Yorktel has been a leading provider of collaboration services and solutions to include managed services to the government sector.

About Yorktel

Yorktel (www.yorktel.com (http://www.yorktel.com/)) is a leading global provider of video cloud and managed services for large enterprise, federal government, and healthcare customers. Founded in 1985 and with offices throughout the US and EMEA, Yorktel enables customers to successfully integrate video into their operations - from video conferencing to streaming, video event production, to digital signage. Yorktel designs, integrates and manages enterprise-wide video communications solutions. For more information, visit Yorktel online at http://www.yorktel.com (http://www.yorktel.com/) or email knowmore@yorktel.com (mailto:knowmore@yorktel.com). Follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp (https://twitter.com/yorktelcorp?lang=en).

Attachments

Ken Scaturro (https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dec39ccc-cbc0-4b70-b576-7532e03f5b09)

Greg Douglas - closeup (https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bd67bb0-4bb7-4232-9de0-25ada4b0b881)

Tracey Benjamini R&J Strategic Communications on behalf of Yorktel +1 908-895-0787 tbenjamini@randjsc.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Yorktel via Globenewswire

