Litecoin News UpdateRemember when hackers broke into the Mt. Gox exchange? That security breach-which took place several years ago and resulted in the loss of billions in Bitcoin-continues to roil cryptocurrency markets to this day.In order to understand the story, you have to know the history.So let's start with what happened after Mt. Gox was hacked. To begin with, investors were compensated for their loss in fiat currency. Yen instead of Bitcoin, as it were. But then some of the missing Bitcoin were recovered. Over time,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...