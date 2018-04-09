Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - Wincash Apolo Gold & Energy, Inc. (OTC Pink: APLL) (the "Corporation" or "Wincash Apolo") today announced that it has recently entered into an agreement with Banny International Trading Co. Ltd. ("Banny"), a wine marketer and distributor with facilities located in Macau, and Choi Kai Weng ("Choi"), in which the Corporation has agreed to issue 36,500,000 shares (the "Shares") of the Corporation's common stock and an option to acquire 36,500,000 Corporation's common stock at an exercise price of $0.25 per share to Banny or its nominees in exchange for the purchase by the Corporation of Banny's brand name "Banny Choice" and the right to use Banny's sale distribution network throughout Asia and other parts of the world. The 36,500,000 options will expire 3 years from the date of issuance.

In addition, the Corporation has initiated the process to change's its trading symbol and its name to Banny Cosmic International Holdings, Inc. The Corporation will issue further announcement once this process has been completed.

READER ADVISORY

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for the Corporation's business, operations and future developments that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation's forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and the Corporation disclaims any duty to supplement, update or revise such statements on a going-forward basis, whether as a result of subsequent developments, changed expectations or otherwise. The Corporation is identifying certain forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the acquisition of Banny Choice and Banny's sale and distribution network in Asia and other parts of the world. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause further events or results to vary from those addressed in the forward-looking statement include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties arising from the ability of the management to successfully carry out the development of Corporation's business plan, uncertainties relating to the ability to realize the expected benefits of the Corporation's business plan; unanticipated or unfavorable regulatory matters; general economic conditions in the region and industry which the Corporation operates, and other risk factors as discussed in the Corporation's other filings made by the Corporation from time to time with Securities Commissions.

