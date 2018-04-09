RTDNA Canada Congratulates Rick Cluff, Hudson Mack and Wayne Williams as Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the West Region

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize three outstanding individuals in the West region who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, 'Rick, Hudson and Wayne epitomise the very high standard of journalism in Western Canada, their lifetime achievement awards recognise and celebrate the incredible contribution they have made to the journalistic fabric of our community.' He added, 'While the legacy of their work will always be remembered they also need to be acknowledged for the mentoring they have provided to so many young and aspiring journalists.'

Rick Cluff, Hudson Mack and Wayne Williams will be presented with their RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Awards during the West Regional Meeting on April 21, 2018. For more information on the event visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2018-west-regional-meeting/.

Rick Cluff

Rick Cluff was the host of CBC's Radio One's top-rated morning show The Early Edition from September 1997 until he retired in December 2017. His award-winning career with CBC began in Ontario in 1976 as a sports commentator and reporter. He covered eight Olympic games, five Commonwealth Games, Super Bowls, Stanley Cup runs and Canada Games. Rick traveled along Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope, and covered local and national elections as well as events all over the world. But arguably his greatest contributions have been in local radio, through the impact he had on audiences, decades of quiet mentorship, and his community leadership. As the host of The Early Edition, Rick helped make CBC Radio One B.C.'s number one radio station, always providing a fair forum for discussion and discovery in our community. In addition to his work as a journalist, Rick spends countless hours volunteering to support community groups, spending time as MC or auctioneer at dozens of charity events every year.

Hudson Mack

For most of his 35-year broadcasting career, Hudson Mack was the face of television news on Vancouver Island. After nearly two decades as anchor and assistant news director at CHEK TV, Hudson became news director and anchor, re-launching 'The New VI', which later became CTV Two. He and the station earned close to 50 industry awards, including regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards, numerous RTDNA Canada honours, and a Jack Webster Award. Hudson's many individual honours include the RTDNA President's Award, CAB Award for Outstanding Community Service, BCAB Broadcast Performer of the Year, and the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal. Known for community service and family, he was also a two-term president and long-time member of the RTDNA Canada and international RTDNA boards of directors, and is on the national executive of the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council. In 2015, Hudson joined the Royal Roads University associate faculty, and published his best-selling autobiography, 'Unsinkable Anchor'.

Wayne Williams

Wayne Williams retired from CBC in January 2018 after a journalism career spanning more than 35 years. Most recently, Wayne was the Senior Director of News Programming for CBC British Columbia, but he started his career as a reporter, covering difficult assignments like the Clifford Olson case, as well as working as Legislative Reporter in Victoria, and as part of CBC Vancouver's investigative news unit. He moved easily into leadership roles within the newsroom, as Assignment Producer, Senior Producer for Television, and Executive Producer of News. His tireless work ethic and strong leadership allowed him to play a role in the coverage of almost every major news story that occurred in British Columbia over the last three decades. His work earned him a National RTDNA award as well three Jack Webster Awards for best reporting.

SOURCE: RTDNA Canada