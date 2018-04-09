UPDATED CLASS PERIOD: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Riot Blockchain, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018 (RIOT)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) who purchased shares between November 13, 2017 and February 15, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) despite statements to the contrary, Riot Blockchain's principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as shareholder Barry C. Honig, who had a previous working relationship with CEO and Chairman John O'Rourke; (2) Riot Blockchain never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Riot's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until April 18, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/riot-blockchain-inc?wire=1.

