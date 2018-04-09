Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Pharma Clinical Trial Services Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of pharma clinical trial services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005918/en/

Global Pharma Clinical Trial Services Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Clinical trial service providers are emerging with various clinical trial management solutions and are working toward long-term collaborations with biopharma companies," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, the suppliers are increasingly trying to manage demands by expanding their services and indulging in long-term partnerships with buyers," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market:

Adoption of e-clinical trial tools or solutions

The rise in adoption of adaptive design models in clinical trials by CROs

Increase in M&A

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Adoption of e-clinical trial tools or solutions:

Clinical trial e-tools are increasingly being used for digitization of clinical trial practices. The adoption of such tools provides an opportunity for advanced enterprise resource planning. Also, it facilitates transparency of research documents between CROs and study sites.

The rise in adoption of adaptive design models in clinical trials by CROs:

The adaptive design model is gaining importance in clinical trial planning as it improves efficiency and reduces trial timelines. Furthermore, it is flexible and cost-effective as it allows prospective planning and testing of multiple compounds in a relatively small amount of time.

Increase in M&A:

There has been a rise in the M&A's between pharmaceutical companies and CROs or between CROs. This is because M&A aids in enhancing service offerings and also enables each to gain from the available expertise of the other entity.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Next Generation Sequencing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Empty Capsules Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Clinical Staffing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005918/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com