Nitinat Minerals Corp.: Nitinat Initiates the Geological Work Program on Carscallen

TORONTO, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nitinat Minerals Corp. (TSXV:NZZ) (Frankfurt:04U1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced work on the proposed work program on its 100% owned Carscallen Gold Property (also known as the Lalonde-Allaire claims) located in Northern Ontario. The Carscallen Gold Property is located 25 kms west of the City of Timmins and 7 kilometers north of the Lakeshore Gold's Timmins Mine, which produced an aggregate of 185,600 ounces in 2014.

Geological Work Program

Historical information suggests the presence of iron carbonate mafic to intermediate volcanic rock type with the stratigraphic aligned feature trending NW to SE. This unit has been the target of historical gold exploration and workings. The geological feature has an approximate 2km strike length and about 200m wide as exposure on or near surface.

Previous small scale mining is reported to have occurred towards the SE of the strike extent. The approximate shaft position (three in total) are located within and along the same strike as the mafic unit. Although small scale mining and the remnants of the shafts are found on the property, the extent of the mining activity is not known.

The Company has initiated an exploration program with the following activities to be undertaken:

Cutting of access lines (shown in the diagram below) that cover the extent of the property and specifically the target area. A total of 23km of lines are planned to be cut.



(http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43a25df9-d253-4b26-8f69-d423e85486de) A geomagnetic survey will be carried out over the property at 12.5m intervals and at line spacing of 100m.

An induced polarization (IP) survey will be carried out over the property with a pole-dipole electrode array and a dipole spacing of 50m.

The total cost of the program is estimated at $60,000.

The program will start immediately and the initial results from the program are expected by mid-June.

"After this short inexpensive program, the Company should be able to identify drill targets," stated Herb Brugh, President of the Corporation, "and with that the Company will initiate an extensive drill program on all of its claims in order to maximize shareholder value. The Company's main objective is to find an economical ore body much the same as Lakeshore (Tahoe) has done."

The Qualified Person for the Carscallen Property is John A. Gould, B.Sc. University of the Witwatersrand (Geology, Physics and Chemistry) Potchefstroom University of Higher Christian Education: BSc (Hons) (Geology) SACNASP Registration: 400022/10.

Corporation contact:

Herb Brugh, President and Director

Tel: 416.216.0964

