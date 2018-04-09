The Spring Lighting Fair introduced the e-Badge initiative, enabling buyers to download the "HKTDC Marketplace" mobile app, complete visitor registration and log in to retrieve an e-Badge. The initiative, offers added convenience, was well received by buyers.

The Hall of Aurora featured 210 brands to showcase a wide array of lighting products and technologies with unique designs and excellent functions.

The Asian Lighting Forum 2018 gathered experts and professional organisations, including Bluetooth Special Interest Group, CREE, Microsoft, Philips, OSRAM and the Hong Kong Highways Department, to discuss the everyday applications of smart lighting, connected lighting and IoT, as well as the latest lighting technologies and industry outlook, drawing 430 attendees.



HONG KONG, Apr 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The tenth Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), closed today. The four-day fair (6-9 April) attracted more than 20,500 buyers from 114 countries and regions, as buyer attendance from the United States, Chinese mainland, Taiwan, India, Russia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia recorded satisfactory increases. The fair also gathered a record of 1,350 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions.HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said that the global market is seeing a rising demand for smart lighting products, and he encouraged Hong Kong companies to capitalise on the opportunity by investing more in developing related items. "In response to the market trend, the Smart Lighting & Solutions Zone returned to the fair to showcase to global buyers the latest smart and remote-control lighting systems, accessories and fixtures. The topic of smart lighting was also covered in the seminars and forums held during the fair to help Hong Kong companies better grasp the latest developments in smart lighting technology," said Mr Chau.Market outlook: cautiously optimistic --The HKTDC commissioned an independent on-site survey during the fair, interviewing more than 350 exhibitors and buyers about their views on industry prospects. The survey found that the industry is cautiously optimistic about the lighting market in 2018. Fifty-five per cent of respondents anticipate overall sales this year will increase, while 36 per cent expect them to remain unchanged. Forty-six per cent of respondents predict product prices will go up, while 45 per cent believe they will remain unchanged. The industry is most optimistic about the prospect of two emerging markets - Russia and Latin America, followed by Western Europe, India, South Africa and the Chinese mainland.The survey, which also gauged the industry's views on product trends, found that smart lighting is expected to have promising growth. Seventy-two per cent of respondents are optimistic about the market potential of smart lighting. Smart lighting systems designed for home automation, energy-efficient and wireless controls are seen to have the biggest development potential in next two years.With the industry showing keen interest in smart lighting, a number of seminars and talks were organised during the fair period to facilitate exchanges on this subject. Looking mainly for street lights, floodlights and commercial lighting products this time, Director Gorodovyy Radislav placed an on-site order of about US$70,000 for panel lights and office lights with an existing supplier. He also found more than 10 potential suppliers and planned to ask his buying office in Shenzhen to follow up on potential transactions.Chinese mainland exhibitor Zhejiang Fonda Technology Co Ltd, an outdoor smart lighting solution provider with key customers on the mainland, in Cambodia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, had secured a US$2 million order from an Australian buyer at last year's fair, which boost its confidence in developing overseas markets through this platform. Overseas Marketing Director Rose Qiu revealed that this year the company had met with new potential buyers from Australia, Indonesia, Russia and the United Kingdom, and that representatives of the mainland's JD.com and Xiaomi had also visited the company's booth. Among its potential buyers were a Hong Kong street lighting project contractor, who had noticed the company through an HKTDC publication and had attended the fair to view its smart poles and systems. Deals will be discussed, according to Ms Qiu.Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition)Date: 6-9 April (Fri-Mon)Venue: Hall 1A-1E, 3B-3E, HKCECHours: 6-8 April (9:30am-6:30pm) | 9 April (9:30am-5pm) With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.