



HONG KONG, Apr 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Self-sovereign identity application Blockpass and universal cryptocurrency wallet Infinito Wallet announced today their strategic partnership. The two companies' mutual agreement includes plans to release Blockpass' PASS token via the Infinito Wallet platform and defines a shared vision of a decentralized regtech ecosystem.PASS, which is to be distributed through token sale channel partners starting at the end of May 2018, will be the first 'regtech' token issued on the Infinito Wallet. PASS tokens will function as discount vouchers for Blockpass services, being burned upon redemption.Blockpass is a user-centric, self-sovereign identity application for regulated industries. Designed with full data security in mind, Blockpass ensures KYC and AML compliance for regulated service providers while eliminating third-party data storage. Blockpass has been developed as a step towards the Internet of Everything, and future releases of the application will include integrations of KYD and KYO protocols.Infinito Wallet is a world first cryptocurrency wallet for NEO NEP-5, ETH ERC-20 and top coins. It offers not only an extending list of leading transactional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Lite Coin, and Dash but also it enables access to all tokens built on leading smart contract blockchains as ETH ERC20, NEO NEP-5, and more on Infinito Wallet roadmap.Regulated tokens for a smarter economyAs strategic partners, the two teams are working together to introduce a new regtech infrastructure that will facilitate the launch of compliant tokens, including security tokens, real world blockchain assets, and other 'attributed' token designs. In the rapidly developing smart economy, these new asset types will form the basis of a decentralized ecosystem of devices, Dapps, and things.In the words of Blockpass CMO Hans Lombardo, "this is the first step to the roll-out of our vision of seamless onchain compliance, where public blockchains can intersect with the real world and the mainstream of regulated industries. Together with Infinito, we intend to build a next generation infrastructure for this hybrid of onchain compliance and total user control."Junya Yamamoto, President of Infinito Wallet, concurs. "I believe it will be an excellent partnership for those who love Blockchain and Cryptocurrency around the world," citing "powerful synergy" between the companies, and expressing optimism about how the partnership will benefit blockchain entrepreneurs and businesses.Blockpass and Infinito will next be exhibiting together at Blockchain Expo Global in London on April 18th and 19th.Blockpass IDN, a next generation regtech solution, is a user-centric and self-sovereign identity application. Infinito Wallet is world first universal wallet for top coins and all tokens on Ethereum and NEO available on iOS and Android. For more information about these companies, visit https://www.blockpass.org/ and https://www.infinitowallet.io/ .About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.