CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see March results for the indexes for business confidence and conditions from NAB, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In February, the business confidence index had a score of +9, while business conditions came in at +21.



Japan will release preliminary March numbers for machine tool orders; in February, orders surged 39.5 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX