HUTN, Inc.: 140 Reasons to Follow the Buzz on Meggabuzz.com

The Latest Buzz? Less is More. LOL, IMHO BFFs Lov 140 Crctrs

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Megga Inc. introduces www.meggabuzz.com, a new short-messaging/micro-blogging app that's limited to 140 characters and includes many of the same functions and features as Twitter. Available now in Beta version. Meggabuzz.com is a part of the platform of social internet services and apps at www.meggalife.com that transfers 100% of the net advertising revenue back to users. It's a revolutionary user-centric internet model.

There's 140 reasons, but let's just countdown the top 5 reasons to setup your blog and/or to follow someone on www.meggabuzz.com:

5. meggabuzz.com is just cooler. Nobody wants to be a twit: everyone wants to follow the Buzz.

4. Limited to 140 characters. Call us "old school," but followers want clear, quick, relevant messages not lengthy rants. Most people do not want 280 characters as illustrated by the following article …. http://money.cnn.com/2017/11/07/technology/business/twitter-reacts-280-limit/index.html

3. As part of the meggalife.com platform, you can easily move from meggabuzz.com to another app with a single login.

2. As a user-focused platform, megabuzz.com does not allow direct access to its user data and user accounts by any third party.

1. Best of all, meggabuzz.com is on the www.meggalife.com platform so you earn points that can be redeem later for cash. It's part of the user revolution that transfers 100% of the net advertising revenue back to you.

The countdown, In summary:

5. It's cooler! Follow the Buzz, not the Twit

4. Limited to 140 characters - just the most relevant info

3. Single-login access to other meggalife.com apps

2. Won't sell your data or look the other way while others scrape it

1. Earn points that are redeemable for cash

Meggabuzz.com is now available in a Beta version for desktop and the new approach is already gaining ground. The mobile app for Android and Apple are coming soon.

For those still using Twitter = meggarevolution, userrevolution, meggalife, getbuzzed, keep140, buzz140

About Megga

Megga operates Meggalife.com, a social internet platform that benefits users and protects their data privacy. The platform includes social networks, internet search, Apps and communications services and more. It is offered by Megga, Inc., a subsidiary of HUTN Inc. (OTC PINK: HUTN). Meggalife has been under development for two years and was funded by EF Hutton, an affiliated leader in digital finance and investment services. For more information, visit www.meggalife.com.

SOURCE: HUTN Inc.