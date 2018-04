LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom surged 1.4 percent on year in March, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.



That topped expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in February.



Total retail sales were up an annual 2.3 percent, up from 1.3 percent in the previous month.



The increase was because the Easter holiday fell in March this year and not April, the BRC said.



