

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday halted the three-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,140-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to easing concerns or a global trade war and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were higher, and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the agriculture and technology stocks.



For the day, the index collected 7.18 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 3,138.29 after trading between 3,110.30 and 3,146.09. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.13 points or 0.01 percent to end at 1,831.83.



Among the actives, Xinjiang Sayram Modern Agriculture, BGRIMM Technology and Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric all surged by the 10 percent daily limit, while Taiyuan Lionhead Cement and Wintime Energy plummeted 9.95 percent and Henan Ancai Hi-tech tumbled 6.21 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday after taking heavy damage on Friday. Much of the upside vanished as the day progressed, but the major averages still finished firmly in the green.



The Dow added 46.34 points or 0.19 percent to 23,979.10, while the NASDAQ gained 35.23 points or 0.51 percent to 6,950.34 and the S&P was up 8.69 points or 0.33 percent to 2,613.16.



Stocks failed to sustain early gains following President Donald Trump's conciliatory tweet to the Chinese leadership eased concerns about a potential trade war between the U.S. and China.



Stocks accelerated toward the unchanged line after a report from the New York Times that the FBI had raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer



Crude oil prices snapped Monday on easing concerns of a global trade war between the United States and China. WTI light sweet crude oil was up $1.40 at $63.46.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX