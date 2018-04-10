

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) said that preliminary passenger revenue for each seat flown a mile, a proxy for an airline's ability to raise fares, rose about 2.7 percent in the first-quarter ended March 31. The Chicago-based carrier last month projected an increase of 1 percent to 3 percent.



The company estimates that share-based compensation expense for the purposes of the profit sharing calculation will be approximately $17 million through the first quarter of 2018.



The company expects to pay about 7.5% of total adjusted earnings up to a 6.9% adjusted pre-tax margin, about 13.2% for any adjusted earnings above a 6.9% adjusted pre-tax margin, about 1.7% for any adjusted earnings above the prior year's adjusted pre-tax earnings.



United Airlines's March 2018 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 6.5 percent and consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.8 percent versus March 2017. UAL's March 2018 consolidated load factor increased 2.2 points compared to March 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX