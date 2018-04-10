

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Monday that its global facilities are powered with 100 percent clean energy, as part of its commitment to combat climate change and create a healthier environment. The achievement includes retail stores, offices, data centers and co-located facilities in 43 countries - including the United States, the United Kingdom, China and India.



The company also announced nine additional manufacturing partners have committed to power all of their Apple production with 100 percent clean energy, bringing the total number of supplier commitments to 23.



'We're committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we're proud to have reached this significant milestone,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.



'We're going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it,' said Tim Cook.



Apple said that the company and its partners are building new renewable energy projects around the world, improving the energy options for local communities, states and even entire countries. Apple creates or develops, with utilities, new regional renewable energy projects that would not otherwise exist. These projects represent a diverse range of energy sources, including solar arrays and wind farms as well as emerging technologies like biogas fuel cells, micro-hydro generation systems and energy storage technologies.



Apple said it currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, totaling 626 megawatts of generation capacity, with 286 megawatts of solar PV generation coming online in 2017, its most ever in one year. It also has 15 more projects in construction. Once built, over 1.4 gigawatts of clean renewable energy generation will be spread across 11 countries.



