

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC, K.TO) said that its mining operations in Russia continue to operate according to plan and remain unaffected by the new sanctions announced by the United States on April 6, 2018.



Kinross said it will continue to closely monitor sanction legislation in Canada, the U.S. and the European Union so that Kinross and its subsidiaries remain in compliance.



Kinross has successfully operated in Russia for over 20 years and has proactively developed and diversified its procurement and logistics structures in the country.



The Company continues to focus on responsibly operating its two mines and providing value to employees, host communities and shareholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX