

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Seaspan Corp. (SSW) said that David Spivak, Chief Financial Officer of Seaspan, has given notice that he is exercising his right to terminate his employment with Seaspan effective June 29, 2018 to pursue other opportunities. Spivak will continue in his current role until May 5, 2018, after which Mr. Ryan Courson will be appointed Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Spivak will continue with Seaspan as Special Advisor to the President and Chief Executive Officer through the end of June.



Mr. Courson joined Seaspan in March 2018 as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. He played a significant role in Seaspan's recent acquisition of GCI, working closely with Mr. Chen, Mr. Spivak and other senior executives at Seaspan on all aspects of the transaction. Prior to joining Seaspan, Mr. Courson spent three years at Falcon Edge Capital, a diversified investment firm with over $3 billion in assets under management, where he focused on researching and investing in capital-intensive industrial companies in North America and Asia.



Under the terms of his employment agreement, Mr. Spivak is entitled to a separation payment upon the exercise of his voluntary termination right equal to approximately one year of total compensation and the value of all unvested stock based compensation.



